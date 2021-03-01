Two people in hospital after crash with three cars, truck

Three road crews from Ambulance NSW are at the scene of a crash involving three cars and a truck on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah. File photo: Frank Redward

Update: Paramedics have treated four people following a crash involving three cars and a truck.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they have treated and transported two people to Tweed Heads Hospital, while another two were treated but did not require further medical assistance.

It is understood police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Original story: Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, are at the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Tweed Valley Way this morning.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were called around 10am and had three road crews at the incident which is believed to have occurred at the intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Smith St, South Murwillumbah.

Three people are understood to be receiving medical treatment from paramedics, including a man in his 70s complaining of chest and leg pains.

Two other people have been reported as having minor injuries.

Tweed Valley District Rescue Squad leader, Drew Carr, said he understood the incident was now under control.

"We are activated to attended the incident but were stood down," he said.