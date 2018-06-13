Four transport safety incidents under investigation

Emergency services on scene at a fatal plane crash at Brooklet.

1. Light aircraft crash, June 2017

A 71-YEAR-OLD pilot died after his Cessna crashed near Ballina on the morning of June 16 last year.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has since been investigating the incident, in which the Cessna 172 Skyhawk collided with terrain, killing Gold Coast man Doug Braund - who was the sole occupant - at Brooklet about 8.45am.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing and the ATSB team was expected to consider the weather in the region and its effect on the flight, the pilot's qualifications, experience and medical history, maintenance documentation and recovered instruments and electronic data before determining the cause of the crash.

In the ATSB's most recent update, it was revealed the engine was believed to have been producing power at the time of the incident, in which the Cessna first collided with trees.

A number of aircraft instruments and electronic devices were recovered from the wreckage.

The investigation into this incident was expected to be complete later this year.

Mr Braund had departed from Southport on the Gold Coast that morning.

2. Light aircraft crash, May 2017

A FINDING into the light plane crash which killed a Vietnam veteran may be released in the coming months.

Ian Sinnott, 72, was flying an amateur-built Monnett Sonerai when he plunged into heavily-vegetated terrain near Limpinwood in the Tweed Valley on May 16 last year.

Recreational Aviation Australia was responsible for investigating the incident.

3. Level crossing fatality, June 2017

The scene of a fatal crash between the XPT train and a car at the crossing on Yongurra Road and Andrew Street at Kyogle.. Marc Stapelberg

THE ATSB was continuing to investigate a fatal crash on a level crossing in Kyogle on June 14 last year.

60-year-old Bronwyn Callaghan was travelling in a white Holden Commodore when she entered the crossing about 8.10am that morning.

The vehicle stopped for a short time before continuing onto the crossing, where it was struck by a train travelling from Brisbane to Sydney.

Ms Callaghan, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The ATSB's investigation was due to wrap up in the coming months.

4. Runway incursion, September 2017

AN INCIDENT involving a helicopter and light aircraft last year was subject to an ongoing investigation.

About 8.45am on September 19, the crew of a Robinson R22 helicopter was on their final approach to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport when they heard a Cessna 208 pilot make a take-off broadcast from the runway they were approaching.

As a result of frequency congestion, the Cessna pilot did not hear the helicopter crew's radio call and they did not see the helicopter.

The helicopter crew manoeuvred away from the Cessna as the light plane was in take-off.

The ATSB was expected to review the radio transmissions, interview the pilots and the air/ground radio operator as part of the investigation.