Four to face sentencing over clandestine ice lab

The chemical operations unit from Sydney examines the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory, along with other items and drug paraphernalia. Marc Stapelberg

FOUR people involved in what police allege was a conspiracy to manufacture more than a kilogram of the drug ice at a clandestine Northern Rivers drug lab will be sentenced today.

Adam Peter Richards, 37, Michelle Renee Linney, 35, Christine May Stewart, 44, and Richard Angelo Merola, 43, will front Lismore District Court this afternoon over their role in the operation.

The four were arrested in December 2016 after police launched coordinated raids on a Tenterfield home plus three residences in Casino, and a Rappville property.

A specialist forensics police unit dismantled a lab in a garage at the Tenterfield home which was allegedly being used the manufacture ice.

Police originally claimed Richards, a Casino man, was the director of the group.

He faces sentencing on five charges, including manufacturing an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of dealing with proceeds of crime, receiving stolen property, and aggravated break and enter.

Merola faces one count of manufacturing an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, and one count of drug possession.

Linney and Stewart will be sentenced for taking part in the drug manufacturing, while Stewart also faces two counts of aggravated break and enter.

At a pre-sentence mention in the District Court on Tuesday, Richards' solicitor Rod Behan foreshadowed expert evidence which would indicate the drug manufacturing effort led by his client was somewhat amateur.

"There was certainly an item produced... but what he produced was not something he could sell... it was not of the strength or quality,” Mr Behan said.

Judge Laura Wells on Tuesday also urged a trio of solicitors representing three of the defendants to get their act together ahead of the sentencing date.

"All four of them must be sentenced together,” Judge Wells said.

"It happens all too often where there are multiple parties... someone is not ready, and we have to delay the matter or do it in drips and drabs.”

Stewart's solicitor Gary Hooper told the court the was still obtaining a pre-sentence report on behalf of his client. Judge Wells remarked that the person writing the report had "three days”.

"I'm not delaying the matter,” she said.