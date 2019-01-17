Four-time champ in quality field

TOP LINE-UP: Australian champion Kaidon Brown heads the entry list for the speedcar state title at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

TOP LINE-UP: Australian champion Kaidon Brown heads the entry list for the speedcar state title at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night. Tony Powell

A FIELD equal to an Australian championship will contest the speedcar state title at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

The speedcars will share top billing with wingless sprintcars this weekend, with the annual running of the 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix another highlight of the big race card.

Meanwhile, 29 entries, headed by national champion Kaidon Brown, from Sydney, have been received by the sanctioning Queensland Speedcar Racing Association for this weekend.

Four-times national titleholder and Australian Speedcar Grand Prix winner Adam Clarke has also filed an entry.

Clarke in recent years has dominated all of the state speedcar titles, driving for the Jack Berry-owned Polar Ice team out of Queensland.

Sydney's Nathan Smee, another national champ, also will race while a previous state (NSW) champion, Sydney young gun Matt Jackson, will be on hand.

Braydan Willmington, who last year competed in America and was a part of the historic speedcar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's new dirt track, is a starter.

Promoter David Lander is thrilled with the speedcar entry list he has been handed.

"These are the drivers who normally appear in an Australian championship, but they all want to race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend,” Lander said.

"It's a very good endorsement for our venue, especially in our golden anniversary season.

"It's a quality line-up of cars and drivers and the speedcar division always provide superb open wheel racing here.

"The Lismore track is ideally suited to these short wheel-base cars and past history shows we have seen some great speedcar races at the venue.”

Another notable speedcar driver with extensive American experience in recent years set for Lismore is DJ Raw, who in 2017 raced on the high-profile United States Auto Club National Championship circuit.

David Eggins will defend his Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix trophy when he contests the 100-lap marathon.

This is the longest race, presented by Lismore Nissan, for wingless sprintcars in Australia, and tyre wear - along with expected hot weather - will play a vital role in the outcome of the event.

Jacob Jolley is one of the form drivers who enters the race as one of the favourites.

Speedcars and wingless sprints will be supported by several other race car categories in a variety program. Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.