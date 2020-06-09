Four straight wins for Ben Looker at Ballina

Jockey Ben Looker started the day with a winning treble at Ballina. Photo Albert Perez.

FOUR straight wins, including one on the Chris Munce-trained Miss Magnolia, highlighted a dominant run for jockey Ben Looker at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting yesterday.

He completed the hat-trick on the Daniel Bowen-trained Lucap in a $20,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap (1300m).

His other wins came on Group Think for Edward O’Rourke and Grafton trainer John Shelton’s Enterprise Keren in a maiden handicap (1250m).

Shelton will likely have some races in mind for the three-year-old mare on its home track during the July racing carnival.

“There will definitely be some options for her,” Shelton said.

“She might make the move up to 1400m.

“I think she learned a few more things and she starting to be a lot more relaxed, especially at home.”

Meanwhile, Belinda Hodder continued her Northern Rivers winning run with an early success at Ballina.

The talented female jockey, who was second to Matthew McGuren on the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership before today’s meeting, moved a little closer to McGuren when Slice Of Heaven won for Wauchope trainer Colt Prosser.

Lismore is rated a Heavy 9 for Thursday’s meeting.

The Lismore Turf Club received an extra four nominations from its extension today and has finished with 108 entries for the seven-race TAB meeting.

The feature race is $20,000 Biztax Open Handicap (2100m), a staying test with nominations.

Casino gelding, Landmarks, prepared by Scott Cumming is the topweight after the winner of nine of 46 starts received 61kg.

He has half a kilo more than Matthew Dunn’s Penshurst and Stephen Lee’s Polemic.