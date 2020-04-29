Menu
Josh Prestney (left) with his brother Alex at his graduation from police college. Prestney was killed, along with three other Victorian police officers, when they were hit by a truck on a Melbourne freeway. PHOTOGRAPH: VICTORIA POLICE
Four sirens to sound for four police killed

Susanna Freymark
29th Apr 2020 11:42 AM
THE rescue squad siren at Casino will sound four times at exactly 5.40pm today to honour the four Victorian police killed at the same time on April 22.

Casino Rescue Squad assistant training officer Paul Cowles said because they weren't allowed to congregate, a couple of them will get the rescue truck out of the shed and "make a noise."

He said they would be wearing their emergency service remembrance badges.

Four wails will sound for Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris who were killed in the line of duty when a truck hurled into the group as they were apprehending speeding Porsche driver Richard Pusey.

"It's the biggest loss of police life since Ned Kelly," Mr Cowles said.

"Everyone feels the pain."

Stations across the east coast will sound the sirens to stand in solidarity.

"Two minutes of noise is nothing compared to a lifetime of losing someone," Mr Cowles said.

 

Casino Rescue Squad's NSW Volunteer Rescue Association will sound the siren four times today.
