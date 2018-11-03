Menu
Scene outside a Yoga studio in Florida where four people have been wounded and a gunman shot himself. Picture: via FirstCoastNews
Crime

Four shot, one dead in Florida yoga class

by Jamie Seidel
3rd Nov 2018 10:18 AM

FLORIDA police have confirmed four people were shot at a yoga studio by an gunman who then turned his weapon on himself.

Tallahassee City spokeswoman Alison Faris told local media the shooter is dead, and four wounded have been rushed to hospital.

First Coast News reports a witness saw a man run into a bar hyperventilating, followed shortly after by a blood-splattered man. The witness said two or three other people followed, seeking assitence.

They described a tall bearded man had been inside the Hot Yoga Studio 'acting strange' before opening fire on a class.

"The man with blood on his head told the patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter then shot himself," First Coast News reports.

No details on the state of the injured has yet been released.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for the position of Florida's governor, said he is returning to the city and is communication with law enforcement officials.

MORE TO COME

