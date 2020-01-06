Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

DRAKE FIRE: NSW Rural Fire Service from down south congregate outside the Lunatic Hotel in Drake as fire fighting efforts continue.

THE first RFS crews leave today to help brigades in the south of the state,

Group Captain West, Northern Rivers Dave Tucker said his team doesn't leave until Sunday.

Casino East senior deputy captain Nate Cawley is on holiday down south with his fiancee, Steph Florentine who is senior deputy captain at North Casino RFS.

The couple are visiting family in Ms Floretine's hometown of Bermagui on a two week holiday.

"We have been providing assistance," Mr Crawley said.

It was about "returning the favour" he said of the willingness of brigades helping each other in times of need.

Northern Rivers RFS crews have been dealing with fires for the past six months and while all fires in the region are currently under control, they are not extinguished.

The Myall Creek Rd fire burned 121,324 hectares and as families continue the recovery process the RFS crews willingly jump in a fire truck to head south to help their RFS mates.

The ability to find the strength to do this comes down to four reasons according to Mr Tucker.

"There's conviction," he said.

"Volunteers have a conviction that you don't just help when it's convenient and you don't only help the people you know and love."

The second reason was obligation.

"Crews from the south coast have been coming up to help on our fires. Bonalbo's tanker was manned by a Moruya crew last month. We owe them," Mr Tucker said.

His third reason is surprising and taps into the deep core of being human.

"There's evolution," he said.

"A reward centre in our brain lights up when we feel we are doing 'the right thing'. You get addicted."

His fourth reason is family.

"The ones who hold things together while you're away, and frankly, while you're home," Mr Tucker said.

RFS volunteer Hayden Doolan said he was about to be deployed to ground zero and leaves for Bega on Thursday.

"I'll be hitting the front line Friday. It's not going to be easy but it needs to be done," Mr Doolan said.

He thanked his employer and bosses at Caltex for being such a supportive business and letting him help in such a bad time in Australia's history, he said.

LATEST FIRE FACTS

• At least 23 people dead

• More than 1500 homes destroyed

• 6 million hectares of land burned