Four people taken to hospital with injuries from the fire

Members of Casino Rural Fire Brigade were at the Rappville/Busby's Flat fire defending properties.

Members of Casino Rural Fire Brigade were at the Rappville/Busby's Flat fire defending properties. Casino Rural Fire Brigade

FOUR people were yesterday taken to Lismore Base Hospital with minor to serious bushfire-related injuries, after being caught in the cross fire of blazes tearing through the region.

A Northern NSW Health district spokeswoman said a 51-year-old male and 35-year-old male with superficial burns were both discharged last night.

Another man, 72, was transferred to Royal Brisbane Hospital last night in a serious but stable condition, while a 62-year-old male was also transferred to Royal Brisbane Hospital today in a stable condition.

The 62-year-old man was confirmed to be injured while trying to protect his property from fire at Busbys Flat near Casino.

He suffered superficial burns to one arm and both legs.

The patient and property were very isolated but the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was able to land nearby.

NSW Rural Fire Service transported the stabilised patient to the waiting helicopter and he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett praised the "tremendous” work of volunteer firefighters, and said their efforts had helped to save countless properties.

"We're hearing stories today of some tremendous work done by firefighters from all fire agencies to try and protect people's homes and people's lives.”