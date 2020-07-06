Menu
RESCUE: POLICE and Marine Rescue are assiting a fishing boat off Evans Head whic hhas four adults on board.
Four people rescued from boat off Evans Head

Alison Paterson
6th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
POLICE and Ballina Marine Rescue are on their way to rescue four people on a fishing boat off the coast of Evans Head on Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said officers are liaising with Marine Rescue at an incident involving a 7m fishing boat off the coast at Evans Head.

“Four people are on a fishing boat 2km off Evans Head with engine failure,” he said.

“We understand there are four adults on board, all with life jackets and everyone is okay.

“Marine Rescue are on their way.”

Insp McKenna said one of the people on board the stricken vessel called police using a mobile phone.

“It looks like they have gone out for a fish and have had some engine trouble,” he said.

More to come.

        • 6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM