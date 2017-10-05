28°
Four people attacked near Lismore CBD

Police have appealed for help to find attackers.
POLICE are appealing for anyone who has information about a serious assault which occurred around 1am on Saturday September 30, 2017.

Four people were leaving the Lismore CBD when they were set upon by another group of people in Magellan Street, Lismore near the intersection of Cathcart Street.

 

Corner of Magellan and Cathcart street in Lismore near where four people were assaulted last Sunday morning.
The four victims were all treated at Lismore Base Hospital for their injuries. Police believe the offenders were connected to a significant number of people attending an unregistered party in Hamptons Street, Lismore.

Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Remember if you are having a party, register it at www.mynite.com.au

