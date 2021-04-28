Four Northern Rivers businesses win top produce awards

Four Northern Rivers businesses have taken out the top honours in the 2021 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

Nimbin Valley Dairy, Byron Gourmet Mushrooms, Pocket Herbs & Produce and Fair Game Wild Venison were among 127 producers receiving the state awards across dairy, earth, paddock and sea categories.

Editorial director of delicious., Kerrie McCallum, said the judges tasted their way through the crop of predominantly primary produce industry-nominated entries.

"Although the pandemic still presents challenges, this year's state judging was as exciting as ever," Ms McCallum said.

Nimbin Valley Dairy were named state winners in the 021 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

"The produce that was tasted across all of the categories was outstanding. Australian producers continue to deliver world-leading produce."

Ms McCallum said the 16th annual awards celebrates and honours the best and most innovative producers and produce in Australia.

"The Awards aim to encourage, showcase and reward Australian producers, build awareness of culinary regions and recognise fresh, seasonal food that is produced sustainably with passion and integrity," she said.

"Affected by severe drought, devastating bushfires, COVID-19 challenges and now the floods in New South Wales, it has never been more important to support our farmers and producers."

New South Wales State Judge Jordan Toft said farmers faced many challenged this year but continued to deliver top quality produce.

Pocket Herbs founder Iain Reynolds at his micro greens farm at Burringbar.

"Despite the many challenges that our Aussie farmers continue to face, the produce that we tasted was innovative and impressive," he said.

"It's the dedication and craftsmanship of the producers that allow us to create the high-quality dining experiences for which Australia is world renowned."

The State Winners' produce will be tasted by the National Judging panel in May to decide the 2021 Gold Medal Winners and Trophy Winners.

To view the full list of the 2021 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards State Winners, visit www.delicious.com.au/produceawards

Originally published as Four Northern Rivers businesses win top award produce