Four men in court over $22M cannabis haul

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

A VIETNAMESE interpreter will appear in court next month to assist four men allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore.

Khac Ngoc Mai, Trong Tung Tran, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang were each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

NSW Police in June executed a warrant following investigations into large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee, about 52km southeast of Lismore.

Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

It was alleged the four men were involved in the operation.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $21.6 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

The plants seized were located inside 20 industrial grow houses - each equivalent to the size of an Olympic swimming pool, according to police.

All four men's matters were briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Jeff Linden told the court he'd received the charge certification.

The court heard a case conference has been set for November 20 for all four men.

A Vietnamese interpreter has been requested to appear to assist the men at their next court appearance at Lismore Local Court on December 16.