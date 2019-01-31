Menu
The Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino where the armed robbery is alleged to have occurred.
Crime

Four men accused of holding up a Casino servo face court

Liana Turner
by
31st Jan 2019 9:00 AM
ONE of four men set to be arraigned over an alleged Casino robbery will apply to have a separate trial.

Tyrone Timothy Williams, 23, Tyler Samuel Williams, 29, Leonard Charles Langford Baker, 46, and Tyrall Eric Cowan, 32, were expected to be arraigned over the alleged incident before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

But the matter was adjourned.

Tyrone Williams, of Coraki, is charged with armed robbery and armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm.

Tyler Williams, from Casino, is accused of robbery and armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm and robbery in company.

Mr Baker, of Lismore, and Mr Cowan are charged with being principal in the second degree to one count each of armed robbery causing wounding or grievous bodily harm and robbery in company.

The charges stem from the alleged armed robbery of a Casino service station on March 25 last year.

Mr Cowan's solicitor Eddie Lloyd told the court she would make an application for her client to face a separate trial.

Judge Wells asked the other defendants' solicitors if there were plans for any further such applications, but there were none.

The three solicitors and Crown prosecutor had some difficulty agreeing on any further court dates Judge Wells suggested.

They ultimately agreed the men could be formally arraigned on February 13.

Mr Cowan's separate trial application is expected to then be heard on April 17.

armed robbery casino crime lismore district court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

