Four medal haul for Lismore paralympian

LISMORE paralympian Taylor Corry recently racked up an impressive medal haul at the Para Pan PAC Championships in Cairns.

Taylor moved to Trinity Lismore Swimming Club last July when she followed Olympic coach Simon Watkins who relocated from Sydney.

She won two silver medals when she swam at the London Paralympic Games in 2012.

After a tough couple of years for Taylor and a lot of hard work, she regained her spot on the Australian Dolphins Team, making it a memorable return.

Taylor narrowly missed out on selection for the Rio Paralympic Games and last year's world championships and was over the moon to be back in the green and gold, representing Australia in Cairns.

Over the five-day meet Taylor competed in four individual events and one mixed relay.

On day one, she swam her weakest event of the program, the 100m breaststroke, but performed well, making the final and finishing in fourth place.

Next she came out in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay, where Taylor and her teammates took the gold medal and which started a gold rush week for the 23-year-old.

Over the next three days she posted good heat swims and faster finals each night to take gold in the 200m individual medley, 100m backstroke and the 100m butterfly.

Taylor's results are an encouraging sign towards next year's world championships and on route to the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020.

Team Trinity and coach Watkins are proud of Taylor and her determination to fight for her place back on the Australian team and will be right there supporting her on the next part of her journey.

While Taylor is having a small break now for a family holiday, she will be back in the pool training as soon as she returns and working on her preparation for world championship trials.