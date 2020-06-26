Four major projects planned for Richmond Valley with $1m funding

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow, recovery manager Kelly Maroney and general manager Vaughan Macdonald following the announcement of $1 million in drought funding for the council. Photo: Jackie Munro

'DATED' showground facilities and ageing community halls are set for rejuvenation following the announcement of $1 million in funding.

Richmond Valley Council is set to undergo a number of substantial projects after receiving a $1 million Federal Government grant to assist with drought relief.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the money will fund four projects, including a substantial upgrade for Casino Showground, rural road improvements, community hall upgrades, the installation of designated bulk water filling stations and creation of the Paddock to Plate agritourism project.

Cr Mustow said the bulk of the funding would go towards showground improvements, as part of the facility's masterplan revealed in 2018.

"This is a great community asset," he said.

"Not just for pony club and community events, but also for times like the recent fires.

"This area was used by residents who had to flee the fires so they had somewhere to come and bring their animals and was used by BlazeAid for five months afterwards."

Designated bulk water filling stations will also be installed across other areas of the LGA, including near the showgrounds and another in the Lower River region, joining the existing station located at the council's Nammoona facility.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow, general manager Vaughan Macdonald and manager asset planning Andrew Leach discuss plans for a significant upgrade at Casino Showgrounds. Photo: Jackie Munro

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the funds were provided to the council to assist with local-led recovery efforts.

"The drought devastated our community and it is important we recover together," he said.

"I would like to congratulate Richmond Valley Council on the way they have distributed the money."

Cr Mustow said the council sought input from the community on how to allocate the grant funding.

"The choices were well considered, and all will boost local employment and procurement, as well as address social and community needs," he said.

Successful projects include:

•$420,000 for Casino Showground upgrades, including building a day stall, equestrian warm up area and installing camping powerheads.

•$285,000 to improve rural road access for tourism venues to assist in stimulating economic growth.

•$100,000 to upgrade community halls.

•$100,000 for designated bulk water filling stations to assist residents and bulk water carriers.

•$95,000 for the Paddock to Plate Project, an agritourism experience to showcase producers.