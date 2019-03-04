Four locked on to machinery to defend koala forest

LOCKED ON: Alan Roberts (left) from the Nimbin Environment Centre and Dailin Pugh, (righ ) are some of the Northern Rivers protesters at Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie.

LOCKED ON: Alan Roberts (left) from the Nimbin Environment Centre and Dailin Pugh, (righ ) are some of the Northern Rivers protesters at Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie. Jimmy Malecki

FOUR protesters have locked themselves to machinery overnight supported by around 20 other environmental activists at Gibberagee State Forest, 6km east of Whiporie, to demand action by the Forestry Corporation and the Environmental Protection Authority to protect koala use areas.

North East Forest Alliance (NEFA) spokesperson, Dailan Pugh, said the group action was taken to express their concerns over illegal logging of koala habitat, and appeal to Premier Gladys Berejiklian to ensure an independent assessment using a scat detection dog is undertaken to look for and protect high use koala areas.

"We are really here because we've been trying for weeks and weeks to do pre-logging surveys for koalas and to identify koala high-use areas to exclude from logging," he said.

"We have appeals to the EPA and the Minister for Environment, and we attempted to appeal to appeal to the Premier, Gladys Berejiklian in Lismore (on Friday) but she wouldn't give us a hearing."

Mr Pugh said NEFA has documented evidence that the Forestry Corporation has failed to survey for koalas before they started logging in the area where the protest is being held and others in the past.

"We found a number of trees with koala marks, we call them trigger trees, and they are in areas that have been logged already."

Mr Pugh also said the Corporation has systematically incurred in illegal logging in areas used by koalas because they have failed to survey them and the EPA has failed to stop it.

"It's disgraceful that the EPA won't do its job," Mr Pugh said.

Both the EPA and NSW Forestry Corporation have been contacted for comment.