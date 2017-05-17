Four local projects receive arts grants

CLASH OF CULTURES: Satan Jawa is cinematic project inspired by the classic horror film Nosferatu and the rich imagery of Javanese mythology, in a lavish black-and-white work of suspenseful silent cinema, framed by the music from a collaboration between the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra.

FOUR Northern Rivers artistic projects have received funding from The Australia Council for the Arts through the first of three grant rounds for 2017.

Australia Council for the arts announced more than $7 million to support 270 projects nation-wide, delivered by individuals, groups and small-to-medium organisations based on the federal seats they are located at.

The locals recipients are:

Asia Pacific Writers & Translators Inc (Richmond, Ocean Shores, $19,900 - Literature):

The project aims to take eight Australian authors, translators and publishers to Asia Pacific Writers & Translators' 10th annual summit.

The summit is a space to showcase creative work, develop creative capacities amd form collaborations with more than 200 international and Australian creatives, as well as publishing industry professionals. The 2017 summit will be held in Bali.

Jala Adolphus (Richmond, Suffolk Park, $12,000 - Multi Artform):

This grant will support the professional mentorship of producer Jala Adolphus, focusing on the international touring activities of major Australian/Indonesian collaboration Satan Jawa.

Satan Jawa is cinematic project inspired by the classic horror film Nosferatu and the rich imagery of Javanese mythology, in a lavish black-and-white work of suspenseful silent cinema, framed by the music from a collaboration between the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra.

This mentorship program has been co-designed by Jala Adolphus and Kate Ben-Tovim, the Associate Director of Asia TOPA, the Executive Producer of Satan Jawa through her producing company Turning World.

The program centres on the continuing activities of Satan Jawa, one of the largest Australian/Indonesian collaborations ever attempted.

The work was commissioned by Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Singapore Esplanade and will have its world premiere last February at Asia TOPA.

Barnaby Lund (Page, Goonellabah, $7,310 - Arts and Disablity):

Mr Lund is an artisan knifemaker / blacksmith who lives in Lismore.

For the past two years, he has learnt how to make kitchen and bushcraft knives using stock removal and forging methods.

Thomas Bradley: (Page, Yamba, $8,900 - Dance)

This professional development project is designed to enhance Mr Bradley's practice of Japanese Butoh through a variety of opportunities in Japan.

Butoh is the name given to a variety of performance practices that emerged around the middle of the XXth century in Japan.

For audiences, Butoh appears as a type of dance or silent theater which displays extreme visual images created by white painted dancers. Butoh aesthetics are much wider and its practice is more than just a new choreographic and visual trend, discovered and developed by the Japanese modern artists.

Thomas Bradley will attend multiple Butoh training intensives in August, plus open classes and an independent development opportunity, as well as building his networks with Japanese artists.