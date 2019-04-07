Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Huge brawl erupts at Crown Casino

7th Apr 2019 11:23 AM

Police are appealing for witnesses to a huge brawl outside Crown Casino in Melbourne which left four people seriously injured.

Up to 16 people were involved in the fight at the Southbank entertainment complex on Whiteman St about 2.45am on Sunday, Victoria Police said.

Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News

Two women and two men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with face injuries.

Two Deer Park men, aged 22 and 26, and a 24-year-old from St Albans were arrested at the scene.

The trio have since been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the brawl is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More to come

More Stories

brawl crown casino editors picks

Top Stories

    'It's been hell': Mum recalls anguish of son's cliff fall

    premium_icon 'It's been hell': Mum recalls anguish of son's cliff fall

    News A MOTHER whose son is fighting for life in hospital after falling from Cape Byron headland is calling for better signage to alert people to the dangers.

    These towns are about to get much better mobile reception

    premium_icon These towns are about to get much better mobile reception

    Technology NR towns will benefit from the Mobile Blackspot Program

    Highway changes you need to know about

    premium_icon Highway changes you need to know about

    Community Traffic conditions are changing in the lead up to Easter

    Garden workshops blooming

    premium_icon Garden workshops blooming

    Environment Organic gardening workshops blossom