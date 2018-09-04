Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four hurt in two-car crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
4th Sep 2018 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM

FOUR people were hurt when two cars collided with a kangaroo at Laidley Heights overnight.

Paramedics were called to Gatton Laidley Rd and Miles Rd just after 6.20pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Four people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

 

Related Items

ipswuch hospital kangaroo qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #31-40

    News THIS list includes an award-winning photographer and the man who sued Microsoft (and won).

    13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    premium_icon 13 dead cows: River a 'disgusting mess'

    Environment "Dying”, "polluted” river sparks outrage

    Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    premium_icon Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    Crime "IT'S frightening to think someone has ... poisoned our trees”

    Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    premium_icon Who's the Northern Rivers' best sparky?

    Business We got more than 70 nominations for the best electrician

    • 4th Sep 2018 9:54 AM
    • 1 Uncle

    Local Partners