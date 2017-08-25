Four 'hot spot' roads to get funding for repairs

Parts of Wyrallah Road will be funded for repairs.

LISMORE roads have had a big boost of support from the state government with a $1.3m injection for four road projects.

Lismore City Council will recieve the funding which has been allocated under the NSW Government Safer Roads Program for works in locations with a high vehicle accident rate.

"This is great news for Lismore as this funding allows us to undertake projects not contained within our scheduled roadworks program,” General Manager Gary Murphy said.

"We rely on funding from programs like this to fund additional works so this is a fantastic outcome for the Lismore community. These works are designed to cut our accident rates and are 100% funded by Roads and Maritime Services.”

The successful projects are:

Project description Cost Union Street between railway underpass and bridge, South Lismore. $37,500 Thorburn Street near Sinclair Bridge, Nimbin. $52,338 0.4km length of Wyrallah Road, from 1.3km north of Wyrallah village. $130,584 Wyrallah Road from Monaltrie Road to River Bank Road, Monaltrie. $1,081,392

The four projects will be completed in the 2017/18 financial year.