Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

FLAT FIRE: Four crews from RFS Tweed Coast and Cudgen brigades successfully contained a fire at a property at Reserve Creek Road, Cudgera Creek on Tuesday March 23, 2021.

FLAT FIRE: Four crews from RFS Tweed Coast and Cudgen brigades successfully contained a fire at a property at Reserve Creek Road, Cudgera Creek on Tuesday March 23, 2021.

Firefighters successfully save a home after they were called to a blaze on the Northern Rivers on Tuesday morning.

According to Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Operations Officer Steve Quinlan, two crews each from Tweed Coast and Cudgen Fire Brigades attended the fire at 1730 Reserve Creek Rd, Cudgera Creek.

Mr Quinlan said there was no-one in the building.

“We were called out on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at 8.54am,” he said.

“Initially it looked like a property which was a shed conversion to a granny flat had caught fire from the solar panels.

“But when crew had extinguished the fire it seems the fire may have started in a hallway storage cupboard and extended up through the roof and out.”

Mr Slapp said thanks to the great response of the firefighters the steel framed structure did not sustain too much damage.

“Firefighters did a direct attack and wore breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire at the point of origin,” he said.

“The fire is currently being investigated.”

Mr Quinlan said crews placed “a stop on the incident at 10.07am.”