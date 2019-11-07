Four fire crews battle blaze on Wyrallah Rd

There is a fire off Wyrallah Rd at Tuckurimba.

There is a fire off Wyrallah Rd at Tuckurimba. SCOTT POWICK

A BUSHFIRE at Tuckurimba has four brigades battling to bring it under control on Thursday afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Northern Zone Superintendent Michael Brett said the out of control bushfire on Wyrallah Rd was at Advice level.

"Currently we have contained part of the fire and are working to put it out along the road,” he said.

"There are RFS crews from Wyrallah, Tomki, Casino East and Woodburn at the scene.”

Drivers are advised to take extra care.

The region is currently experiencing a great deal of smoke and dust in the air as winds are continue to strengthen across the day.

More to come.