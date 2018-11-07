Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four teens in hospital after exposure to unknown substance

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Nov 2018 2:44 PM

FOUR patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance in Lowood this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it transported four males aged in their teens in stable conditions suffering from skin irritations, after they were exposed to a substance at about 9.07am.

The incident occurred at a Prospect Street location.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed its scientific officers were performing tests on the substance in order to identify it.

editors picks lowood scientific officers unknown substance
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    premium_icon Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    Offbeat A DILDO box hit this North Coast woman's car as she was driving along, and she says it was "the most hilarious thing ever". ***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

    Shark attack victim named: Local surfer still in hospital

    Shark attack victim named: Local surfer still in hospital

    News East Ballina man will be admitted to Lismore Base Hospital tonight

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime Girards Hill street closed over alleged stabbing on Tuesaday

    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    Local Partners