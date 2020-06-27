Four dead in 24 hours in road crashes

Four people, including a 92-year-old mobility scooter driver and a teenager, have been killed on Queensland roads during a 24-hour period.

Another three people have also been seriously injured.

The elderly man fell off the scooter when it collided with a car on a roundabout at Toowoomba about 10am on Friday.

He later died in hospital.

The teenager was a passenger in a car that hit a power pole at Pallara in Brisbane's south about 10pm on Friday.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman who was driving the car and a 17-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses tried to rescue a 34-year-old man from a burning car on the Bruce Highway, south of Cardwell, in northern Queensland just after 5pm on Friday.

The car the man was driving crashed into a tree before catching fire.

He was declared dead at the scene.

And in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a 37-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle travelling off the Bruce Highway at Parklands about 11.30am on Friday.

He died in hospital soon after the crash.

Another motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries when he hit a small truck just before 3pm on Friday at Barmaryee in central Queensland.

The 32-year-old allegedly overtook several vehicles before hitting the truck, which was turning, police say.

He was flown to Brisbane with chest and head injuries.

