Main beach in Byron Bay remained closed but many visitors and residents decided to go and check out the high tide on Tuesday morning.
FOUR DAYS OF HELL: Full wrap up of our wild weather

Adam Daunt
15th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
IT MAY have only been four days, but the heavy rains across the Northern Rivers have continued to create chaos with road closures and evacuations.

>>>>> SEE OUR ROLLING COVERAGE HERE <<<<<<<

 

HERE'S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Several popular roads in the area have been closed due to flooding including Chillcots Rd, Tweed Valley Way and Ross Lane. You can see an updated list here: ROAD CLOSURES

Residents in Condong, Tumbulgum and surrounding areas were asked to evacuate the high risk area due to flooding. FULL STORY HERE

More than a 100mm of rain was recorded at 30+ stations in the Northern Rivers during the past 24 hours. Some exceeded 150mm of rain. FULL STORY HERE

Stay at home. Tourists and residents have been urged to stop driving around local areas to see floodwaters and closed roads. SEE THE SES STATEMENT HERE

Coffs Coast has also been impacted by the floods leading to several roads being closed. SEE THE FULL LIST HERE

There are fears about the beach erosion at Byron Bay caused by the recent storms. READ ABOUT IT HERE

Gale force winds swept the Northern Rivers, reaching 104 km/h at Cape Byron. STORY HERE

Emergency helicopters are flying over Main Beach at Byron Bay. SEE THE IMAGES HERE

 

 

The Murwillumbah region has been copping flooding rain in recent days. Picture: Liana Boss
PHOTO GALLERIES:

S outh Murwillumbah residents and those in surrounding areas are preparing to evacuate. See the dramatic photos as floodwater rises in Murwillumbah. GALLERY HERE

The State Emergency Service Murwillumbah Unit has been assisting NSW Ambulance paramedics to access a patient cut off by floodwater. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

See some of the best photos as the megastorm hit Queensland and Northern NSW. STORY HERE

 

Flooding at Tumbulgum on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss
COMMUNITY STORIES:

Lismore rugby players have acted quickly to try and protect their clubhouse from flooding. READ IT HERE.

One local business is looking for extra storage to help store his goods from potential flooding.SEE IT HERE

The Northern Star went behind the scenes at Lismore SES. FULL STORY HERE

We asked Lismore businesses how they were preparing for a possible flood. SEE IT HERE

 

Tweed Valley Way on the northern end of Tumbulgum was closed due to flooding on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss
OTHER NEWS THIS WEEK:

Ballina Fair Woolworths has confirmed their opening date after repair work. SEE HERE

A technical fault left Optus customers without service on Tuesday. SEE MORE HERE

 

Bakers Rd, which runs between South Murwillumbah and Byangum, was significantly flooded on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss
REMINDER: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.

