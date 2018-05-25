Four curious things in Lismore council's budget

This pedestrian crossing at Nimbin was painted in rainbow colours for free. It will cost $10,000 in Lismore.

COUNCIL have plenty more than roads, rates and rubbish on their agenda in 2018.

Scouring through Lismore City Council's draft budget for the upcoming financial year, we have found some fascinating line items.

Have a read:

1: Personal body cameras for staff: $4100

Lismore City Council Ranger Craig Devonshire with the new body cameras worn by compliance staff.

These are for council compliance staff who are responding to "allegations of misconduct" and working in isolated locations.

The cameras will allow for "improved evidence gathering" for offences and to assist in defending fines and court actions.

2. Magellan St rainbow crossing: $10,200

Rainbow crossing in Magellan St at the entrance to Nesbitt Lane.

Interestingly, the budget notes it will not fully cover the road, with black asphalt gaps in between each rainbow-coloured line.

3. Additional food safety checks: $30,000

The NSW Food Authority now requires council staff to undertake food safety inspections of non-licensed food manufacturers, mostly home-based businesses.

That means all those boutique food processors out there can expect an imminent visit from the council's food safety officer.

4. Parking fines: +$30,000 income.

A Tweed Shire parking inspector berates a rollerblader for skating on the footpath.

The council expects to rake in $30,000 more from "improved efficiencies and effectiveness" in its parking enforcement activities.

Watch out motorists!