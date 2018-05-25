Four curious things in Lismore council's budget
COUNCIL have plenty more than roads, rates and rubbish on their agenda in 2018.
Scouring through Lismore City Council's draft budget for the upcoming financial year, we have found some fascinating line items.
Have a read:
1: Personal body cameras for staff: $4100
24/7 body cams to protect Lismore council workers
These are for council compliance staff who are responding to "allegations of misconduct" and working in isolated locations.
The cameras will allow for "improved evidence gathering" for offences and to assist in defending fines and court actions.
2. Magellan St rainbow crossing: $10,200
Rainbow crossing in Magellan St at the entrance to Nesbitt Lane.
Interestingly, the budget notes it will not fully cover the road, with black asphalt gaps in between each rainbow-coloured line.
3. Additional food safety checks: $30,000
The NSW Food Authority now requires council staff to undertake food safety inspections of non-licensed food manufacturers, mostly home-based businesses.
That means all those boutique food processors out there can expect an imminent visit from the council's food safety officer.
4. Parking fines: +$30,000 income.
The council expects to rake in $30,000 more from "improved efficiencies and effectiveness" in its parking enforcement activities.
Watch out motorists!