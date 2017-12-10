Menu
Four children pulled from car roll over near Ballina

A car crash near Ballina on Sunday.
A car crash near Ballina on Sunday. Cushla Johnstone
Alina Rylko
by

A FAMILY was lucky to have survived a car crash on the Bruxner/Pacific Highway at West Ballina this afternoon after their vehicle flipped upside down at the on ramp of the motorway.

A NSW police spokesperson said all occupants inside the car which rolled over, including four children, were able to alight the vehicle after the crash, but a child did suffer an arm injury.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which closed the on ramp for about an hour, until 4.40pm.

On social media, residents feared the first when seven Ambulances arrived to the scene, and were relieved to find out there were no serious injuries after the crash.

Tom Cat Sines said his family was first to scene.

"Me and my wife were one of the first on scene,” he wrote on Lismore Information Exchange.

"Four kids and their mother, (their) car had rolled.

"All kids and mother had scratches and what not.

"One eight-year-old (little) girl had a broken arm.

"I would like to thank all the guys who helped me grab the kids out of car without hesitation and also to my wife Lana Sines for holding the (little) girl until Ambulance arrived as the (little) girl didn't want to go to anyone else.”

Topics:  ballina car crash car roll over lismore information exchange

Lismore Northern Star
