Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Four charged after shots fired at home

by Sarah Matthews
15th Dec 2018 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been charged in relation to an incident where gunshots were allegedly fired at a home in Logan City yesterday.

Three men and a woman were allegedly seen fleeing the scene in Lynelle St, Marsden, driving dangerously in a blue Mustang, after police were called to the disturbance.

Polair tracked the vehicle to a shopping centre carpark in Browns Plains, where the occupants allegedly abandoned the vehicle and left in a second vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows police apprehending the group with the help of a police dog after they crashed into a ditch at Slacks Creek and attempted to flee by foot.

The four people, aged between 25 and 34, have each been charged with a number of offences including; unlawful possession of a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, evading police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

All four are due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

editors picks logan queensland crime

Top Stories

    Grassroots music scene makes its way to the big stage

    premium_icon Grassroots music scene makes its way to the big stage

    News THE owner of a much-loved North Coast record store is set to curate a local stage at Falls Festival.

    Enjoy Rieu's Sydney show at the cinema

    premium_icon Enjoy Rieu's Sydney show at the cinema

    Whats On The King of Waltz's Australian show is on the big screen

    Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    premium_icon Mum calls for action on family violence after tragic loss

    News Coronial inquest hears of girl with "radiant smile"

    Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    premium_icon Man sentenced to jail for bush festival drug haul

    Crime Man locked up over drug haul destined for festival

    Local Partners