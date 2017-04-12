12 cars crash in 2hrs in Byron

Police will be out in force on the Northern Rivers for the next three weeks as part of Operation Saturation.

POLICE are urging motorists to drive carefully on Byron Bay roads after at least five minor crashes in the space of two hours tonight causing major traffic delays.

About 5.30pm police said a two car smash, believed to be a head-on, in the vicinity of Ewingsdale Rd caused traffic chaos in the area.

Further delays were caused 45 minutes later when four cars were involved in a crash around the same area where Shirley St becomes Ewingsdale Rd.

Byron Bay police Sergeant Neal Snowden said there has been "accidents upon accidents" in the Byron Shire this evening with at least another three rear-end prangs around Byron Bay.

No persons were injured in the crashes.

Sgt Snowden called on holiday-makers and locals to slow down and drive to the conditions as many descend on the region for the Easter break and Bluesfest.

He said the majority of the minor crashes tonight were caused by a lack of attention by motorists.

"These sort of accidents shouldn't happen," Sgt Snowden said.

WEDNESDAY, 6.30pm: FOUR cars have been involved in a crash on the outskirts of Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called Ewingsdale Rd north of Byron Bay about 6.20pm.

Byron Bay Fire and Rescue are on scene with police.

It is unknown at this stage whether any occupants of the vehicle have been injured.