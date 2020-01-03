Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A four car accident has occurred on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.
A four car accident has occurred on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.
News

Four car crash creates heavy traffic on highway

Aisling Brennan
3rd Jan 2020 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to Broadwater after a four car accident on the Pacific Highway earlier this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one crew was called at 10.45am to the incident near Walshs Lane on the Pacific Highway in Broadwater today.

"It was a four car accident and all minor injuries," he said.

"An ambulance was requested for a 25-year-old woman with a bleeding eyebrow but she won't be transported to hospital."

While the crash site has been cleared, drivers are being warned to expect heavy delays on the northbound lanes.

Further south at Woodburn, traffic is also slowed in both directions due to the roads being busier during holiday periods.

broadwater pacific highway crash pacific highway traffic traffic and highway patrol traffic delays woodburn
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police dog catches offenders on the run after string of crimes

        premium_icon Police dog catches offenders on the run after string of...

        News YOGI the police dog proved his worth once again after helping catch two people wanted on a large number of offences who were fleeing police in a car and then on...

        The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        premium_icon The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News When it comes to festival fashion, even footwear is important

        Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

        premium_icon Servo robbed by man wielding blood-filled syringe

        News A LISMORE service station was robbed early on Thursday morning when a man made a...

        Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        premium_icon Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        Property ONE of the biggest names in the music industry has lodged a DA for his North Coast...