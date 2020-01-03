Four car crash creates heavy traffic on highway

A four car accident has occurred on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.

EMERGENCY services were called to Broadwater after a four car accident on the Pacific Highway earlier this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one crew was called at 10.45am to the incident near Walshs Lane on the Pacific Highway in Broadwater today.

"It was a four car accident and all minor injuries," he said.

"An ambulance was requested for a 25-year-old woman with a bleeding eyebrow but she won't be transported to hospital."

While the crash site has been cleared, drivers are being warned to expect heavy delays on the northbound lanes.

Further south at Woodburn, traffic is also slowed in both directions due to the roads being busier during holiday periods.