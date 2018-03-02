Four arrested over car breakins at SCU

Four people were charged after they were caught breaking into cars at Southern Cross University.

THREE juveniles and an adult have been arrested over an incident at Southern Cross University.

On February 26, police allege cars were broken into at the SCU carpark. Police from the Richmond Target Action Group examined CCTV and identified four suspects.

On February 27 police attended an address with the intention of arresting one of the juveniles. Police located three juveniles and an 18 year old Goonellabah man at this address. All were placed under arrest.

All four have been charged with larceny and destroying property. They have been released on conditional bail.

The 18 year old will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month. The three juveniles will appear at Lismore Childrens Court later this month. #LismoreCrime