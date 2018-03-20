Four accused of Casino drug operation face court

Four people have faced court in relation to an alleged Casino drug operation.

Four people have faced court in relation to an alleged Casino drug operation.

A GROUP of four people accused of being involved with a Casino drug operation have had their hearings adjourned.

Adam Peter Richards, 37, Richard Angelo Merola, 43, Michelle Renee Linney, 35, and Christine May Stewart, 44, have all been charged in relation to the manufacture of the drug ice in Tenterfield.

Police have accused Mr Richards of being in charge of the group's alleged 2016 activities in Tenterfield and Casino.

Mr Richards is facing charges relating to directing criminal activities, manufacturing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and break-and enters.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm and one count of not keeping a firearm safely.

His solicitor, Rod Behan, said there was a "factuality issue" which would need to be discussed with the prosecution.

Defence lawyer Tom Ivey represented Ms Linney when the matter went before Lismore Local Court on Friday.

Mr Ivey said there had been delays in the matter being resolved as negotiations involving all parties had been stalled.

"We've been negotiating for a long time," Mr Ivey said.

"That has been delayed by the co-accused not joining those negotiations for some months.

"We're very close to that matter being in a position for sentence."

The court heard Mr Merola, of Figtree, would have one charge relating to the manufacture of a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine withdrawn.

Mr Merola appeared before the court via video link and is still facing charges of possessing a prohibited drug and manufacture on an indictible quantity of the drug.

Ms Linney, who is living is charged with participating in a criminal group activity, manufacture of a prohibited drug, manufacture of a prohibited drug of a commercial quantity and supplying a prohibited drug.

Ms Stewart is charged with two counts of break and enter, knowingly participating in a criminal group and knowingly taking part in the manufacture of a prohibited drug.

Mr Merola is due back before the court on April 23, while the other accused will return on April 17.

Mr Stewart, of Casino and Ms Linney, of South Lismore, remain on bail and the two men did not apply for bail.