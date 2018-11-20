Menu
Crime

FOUND: 32g of cannabis in supermarket

20th Nov 2018 10:03 AM

A MAN's absent-mindedness could prove his undoing after he mistakenly left a bag containing 32g of cannabis in a Northern Rivers supermarket.

Police allege the man visited the supermarket yesterday to make a purchase, and after doing so, left behind a suspicious bag.

The bag was handed into police who identified it as cannabis.

Kyogle police will be reviewing the CCTV today and the bag will be checked for prints and DNA.

"If you want to make a report of lost cannabis feel free to attend Kyogle police station...we will be more than happy to give you the empty bag back,” Richmond Police District advises.

cannabis possession kyogle supermarket lost and found northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

