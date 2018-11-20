FOUND: 32g of cannabis in supermarket

Growing flowers of cannabis intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A MAN's absent-mindedness could prove his undoing after he mistakenly left a bag containing 32g of cannabis in a Northern Rivers supermarket.

Police allege the man visited the supermarket yesterday to make a purchase, and after doing so, left behind a suspicious bag.

The bag was handed into police who identified it as cannabis.

Kyogle police will be reviewing the CCTV today and the bag will be checked for prints and DNA.

"If you want to make a report of lost cannabis feel free to attend Kyogle police station...we will be more than happy to give you the empty bag back,” Richmond Police District advises.