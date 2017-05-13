Fostering care in the community

Celebrating carers and the valuable work they do.

YOUTH Care UPA celebrated 20 years with a dinner and entertainment night to honour foster carers in the area who do amazing work every day.

Aiden Thomas, the Program Manager for UPA Youth Care Services, said everyone had a great time enjoying the live music and activities organised for the event.

"It is so important to recognise the amazing work and support the carers provide to the foster children,” Mr Thomas said.

"It's a great opportunity to get together and showcase the work everybody does, and to connect with other like minded people.”

It is estimated that there are now 43,000 children in out-of-home care in Australia, and that's more than doubled since 1990.

Mr Thomas hopes that Youth Care UPA will be able to achieve their goal of recruiting a further fifty carer households, and then provide care to 100 children and young people this coming year.

Foster Carers are urgently required for respite, short term and long term care. Families, couples and singles are encouraged to apply by calling Youth Care UPA on 02 6620 4400.