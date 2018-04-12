Foster holds special session at SCU Football Centre

SOUTHERN Cross University Football Centre played host to former Socceroo Craig Foster as the former professional player took some of the region's best young players through a coaching session.

Foster is a former Lismore junior, going to school at Kadina High School before following his dream which took him to the 1985 under-16 world championship before a professional soccer career in Australia, England and Hong Kong, as well as 29 caps for Australia at senior level.

But his true passion is football and at this visit Foster was keen to lend his expertise to the next wave of North Coast talent, holding a special session for the region's top under-14s and 15s training with Southern Cross University's Liverpool FC International Academy.

Academy coaches were also there for a coaching masterclass, taking the chance to see Foster put players through a number of drills.

"The talent in our regional areas is so great, all they need is opportunity,” he said.

"It's wonderful to have a university on board.

"It's one of the very few centres in the country, maybe the only one where a major regional university is directly supporting football.”

The university facility is delivering that opportunity to about 250 players each week along with education for local coaches and opportunities for university sports science students to put their study into practice.

Southern Cross Football Centre general manager Scott Collis was very pleased to welcome back one of the region's favourite sporting exports.

"Craig's vision was a big driver for the creation of this facility so it is wonderful to have him back here doing what he loves, helping to inspire and educate young players,” Collis said.

"Craig has a huge number of demands on his time so we are very grateful that he could be here giving our players and coaches this opportunity.”