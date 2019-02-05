Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Fossil fuel companies run our country
Opinion

Fossil fuel companies run our country

bmuir
by
5th Feb 2019 7:44 AM

Australia's major political parties are brought to you by the fossil fuel lobby.

Woodside, Santos, Chevron Australia, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy and the Minerals Council of Australia all contributed tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberal, Labor and National Party.

Adani, which infamously contributed to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, funded the Liberal Party and One Nation.

Hence, it's not surprising that our government (regardless as to which major party is in power) is so reluctant to look to anything besides fossil fuel as a "viable" energy source.

Another thing to consider is whether governments actually run our country or if it is big, multinational corporations.

Either way, with our climate fast heating up, we're in big trouble.

Top Stories

    Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    premium_icon Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    Crime COUNSELLING has been offered to staff and students of the Lismore college as a former teacher faces accusations in Cambodia.

    'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    premium_icon 'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    Business Lismore menswear specialist is looking forward to the next chapter

    Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    premium_icon Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    News Decision on $40 million proposal was met with a standing ovation

    Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    premium_icon Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    News The 21-year-old man is facing serious charges

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:45 AM