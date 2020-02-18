Forum to be held on hospital changes

A COMMUNITY forum will be held to discuss the proposed changes to beds at Maclean District Hospital.

The forum, organised by the NSW Nurses & Midwives Association, will be held at the Jim Thompson Pavilion on Thursday February 27 at 6pm.

It comes after a proposal by Northern NSW Local Health District to redistribute the beds from the acute ward on level 2 of Maclean Hospital into one ward on level 1.

While the health district says the move will make for more efficient use of resources, many in the community and unions are wary of the proposal.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said that workers from Maclean Hospital today invited Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis to meet with them to discuss the planned closure of the hospital's acute ward.

Health Services Union (HSU) Secretary Gerard Hayes said Mr Gulaptis had a responsibility to make sure hospital services in the Lower Clarence were not downgraded.

"Mr Gulaptis says he'll 'keeping a watchful eye' on the reconfigured hospital, but frankly that's not good enough.

"The Maclean Hospital is a vital piece of health infrastructure in the Lower Clarence, and the closure of a ward will inevitably have a significant impact on services."

Mr Hayes said Maclean Hospital workers met with the HSU to discuss the situation on Friday, and were still in the dark about the proposed use of the acute care ward for 'surges' in demand.

"The community deserves to know exactly how the ward closure will affect the hospital.

"For example, how many beds will just sit there, unused, in the new configuration of the hospital?

"How much time will it take for the closed ward to be made operational again? And how will the hospital be able to staff to the ward at short notice?

"Hospital workers look forward to meeting with Mr Gulaptis to get answers to all these questions.

Mr Gulaptis said yesterday he was more than happy to meet with the HSU and in fact any member of the Maclean hospital staff or community who may be impacted by the reconfiguration.

"My door is always open," he said.

"Unfortunately, parliament is sitting on February 27 when the community forum is taking place so unfortunately I won't be able to attend."