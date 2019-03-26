Fortunes change for Robinson at Avalon

POLE POSITION: Mark Robinson won the Garden State Shield, which was run in conjunction with the fourth round of the 5 Star Dirt Series.

POLE POSITION: Mark Robinson won the Garden State Shield, which was run in conjunction with the fourth round of the 5 Star Dirt Series. Rock Solid Productions

AFTER a run of bad luck, Lismore V8 Dirt Modified racer Mark Robinson found himself back in the victory lane last Saturday night, winning the Garden State Shield at Geelong's Avalon Raceway.

Robinson needed a strong result to push him higher in the in the 5 Star Dirt Series point standings if he had any hope of attempting to defend his current mantle as the series champion.

Returning to the Avalon Raceway track for the first time since 2015 when he placed second to Jai Stephenson in the Australian Championship, the venue appeared to be a happy hunting ground for him from the outset, having also been the site of his 2012 Australian Championship victory.

Lining up in pole position for the 30-lap feature race after a strong run throughout his heat races, he took control of the lead and pulled away to create a decent gap from his rivals.

Maintaining significant speed throughout the distance, Robinson could not be caught, going flag to flag to claim a pleasing victory, which also backed up his recent runner-up finish in the Victorian Title at Moama's Heartland Raceway.

He used his one wildcard of the season to gain double points on the win.

"I always enjoy racing at Avalon and the Garden State Shield was no exception,” Robinson said

"It was an extremely fast track, which allowed for some exciting racing and everything just seemed to come together for us throughout the night.

"After the start to the 5 Star Dirt Series that we had, it seems we've now put the bad luck behind us.

"It was a massive effort for the whole team to travel down south to Victoria, so this win is a great way to reward them and also to bank some valuable series points.”

Hoping to repeat this form in the remaining 5 Star Dirt Series rounds, Robinson looks forward to heading to one of his favourite tracks in Sydney's Valvoline Raceway to contest round five on Saturday night.

Robinson would like to thank his 2018-19 season sponsors: Castrol, Southside Truck Centre, Global Lubricant Distribution, GSR Suspension Development, Trevan Ford, Northern Truck Coolers, and A1 Signs.

Special thanks must go to Robinson's pit crew - Bud, Larry, Micka, Andrew and Jake - along with his mum and dad (Faye and Steve), his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.

To find out more about Robinson and his team, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Robinson Motorsport.