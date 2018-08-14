Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former WWE wrestler Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63. Picture: Instagram
Former WWE wrestler Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63. Picture: Instagram
Sport

WWE star dies at age 63

by Fox News
14th Aug 2018 5:30 AM

FORMER WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died at 63, the WWE network has confirmed.

Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Neidhart died after suffering a medical emergency following a fall in his Florida home, according to TMZ.

Former wrestler, and one half of the Killer Bees tag team, B Brian Blair also shared the news on Twitter.

"So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!" he wrote.

Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after training with the legendary Stu Hart in Canada. He began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

He earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.

The Florida native has three children, including former women's champion Natalya Neidhart. The two have appeared together in a few episodes of Total Divas on television network E!

Reaction poured in on Twitter as Neidhart's death was being announced.

 

 

Neidhart never won the world heavyweight championship with WWE, but was a two-time tag-team champion.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was republished with permission.

celebrity death jim neidhart the anvil wrestling wwe

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    premium_icon Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    Council News Kyogle councillor calls for all Northern Rivers councils to unite

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:30 AM
    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    Local Partners