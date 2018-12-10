Menu
Former WWE star Big Cass lies on the floor after a seizure at the House of Hardcore
News

‘Convulsing’ WWE star rushed to hospital

by Joe Miles
10th Dec 2018 8:35 AM

WWE legend Big Cass was rushed to hospital after he suffered a seizure at a wrestling event in Philadelphia.

The seven-foot American fell to the ground and started convulsing in front of shocked fans at Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore event on Sunday (AEDT), The Sun reports.

The 31-year-old, real name William Morrissey, collapsed in the lobby area at around 10pm while he was chatting to the fans.

He was treated by medical staff and reports claim he was awake when he was taken away by an ambulance.

But there has no update on his condition since.

 

Big Cass lies motionless on the floor at the House of Hardcore event
Fans were outside the venue when paramedics first made contact with Morrissey, reportedly cheering him on and wishing him a full recovery.

After the incident, Dreamer made a special announcement to confirm that the incident was not drug related.

He told the crowd: "Please say a prayer for Big Cass, who suffered a seizure.

 

Former WWE star Big Cass is still going hard
"It was not drug related."

Former tag-team partner Enzo Amore was among the stars to wish him well as he tweeted a praying emoji and a message that read: "[praying] to my heater."

Cass was expected to perform a run-in during the show after he made his debut for the promotion on December 1.

He had been with the WWE since 2011 before he was released from the company in June this year.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk

