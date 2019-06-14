Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A hearing date has been set after a former high school teacher plead not guilty to allegations he assaulted a number of female students.
A hearing date has been set after a former high school teacher plead not guilty to allegations he assaulted a number of female students. Think Stock
News

Former teacher denies student assault allegations

Jasmine Minhas
by
13th Jun 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER high school teacher who has pleaded not guilty to allegations he indecently assaulted a number of female students, aged between 12 and 14.

Police allege Howard John Spearing, 60, committed five common assaults and two indecent assaults against four students at Orara High School in 2018.

The HSIE head teacher was suspended from teaching by the NSW Department of Education following the claims.

Mr Spearing has however claimed innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Hearing dates have now been set for October 16 and 17 after the case was mentioned at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

Mr Spearing has been living in Sydney as part of his bail conditions and was excused from attending the court on Tuesday.

He remains on conditional bail until the hearing later this year.

coffs harbour local court common assault indecent assault claims teacher
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    premium_icon 'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    Council News ROADS remain closed more than two years after the March 2017 flood.

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:04 AM
    'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    premium_icon 'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    Crime The young victim has experienced nightmares since the incident

    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    News Theo Hayez’s father and other family members arrived overnight

    Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

    premium_icon Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

    News Where does 11-time world champion get his pizza?