Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former swimming coach on rape charge

24th Oct 2018 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Brisbane swimming coach has faced court after being charged with historical sexual offences including rape.

The 55-year-old was granted bail after a brief appearance at the Brisbane Arrests Court on Wednesday.

He's been charged with multiple offences including rape, 12 counts of indecent dealing with a child under the age of 16 and three counts of procuring a child to commit an indecent act.

It's alleged the incidents occurred between 1991 to 2005 when the man was working as a swimming and triathlon coach and relate to four child victims.

"These allegations are strenuously denied by him and will proceed to trial," lawyer Kristy Bell told the court.

Ms Bell argued her client faced a significant delay before the matters would be dealt with and was willing to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

The court heard the man had been in possession of travel documents when he was arrested, but Ms Bell said they were for his partner to travel to New Zealand with her mother, not for him.

The matter has been adjourned until November 20.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    Tributes flow after death of 'community stalwart'

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, is being remembered and mourned by her community after she passed away today.

    'Bizarre and very cool': Rare cloud on its way up the coast

    'Bizarre and very cool': Rare cloud on its way up the coast

    Weather A rare cloud formation is expected to move up the coast

    Glamorous estate agent’s world crumbles after fraud charges

    premium_icon Glamorous estate agent’s world crumbles after fraud charges

    Crime Her company collapsed in February owing millions

    Raging bull charges at bride and groom

    Raging bull charges at bride and groom

    News Romantic wedding photo ruined in a spectacular (and scary) way

    Local Partners