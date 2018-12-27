Star of Aussie drama A Country Practice dies
A FORMER star of the Australian show A Country Practice has died.
The ABC reports actress Penny Cook died of cancer last night, confirmed by a statement from the family.
She was 61.
Cook played veterinarian Vicky Bowen in A Country Practice from 1981 to 1985.
She also appeared in The Restless Years.
Earlier this year, Cook returned to the big screen in a supporting role in comedy movie The Merger.
During interviews promoting that movie, Cook said she had a busy life since shooting to fame for her role in A Country Practice.
She raised a daughter, looked after her ageing mother prior to her death and had been watching over her step-mother who has Dementia.
"There were things I had to say no to because I wanted to be around for her (daughter)," Penny said in August.
"She is now in West Australia at acting school. And I was caring for my mother so that limited my commitment to stuff that I could do."