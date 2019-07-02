Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former soldier's zombie apocalypse prep lands in court

Tara Miko
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Australian Army soldier found with two knives hidden in his car near a Helidon Spa park told police he was preparing for the zombie apocalypse.

Adrian Jefferys had recently become a survivalist preparing for the "end of the world" and the two knives found in his car about 9.20am on June 7 this year were to help defend himself when the supernatural event happened, the Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard this morning.

A green-handled combat-style knife was found in the driver side door and another was in the centre console after police searched the vehicle when Jefferys appeared nervous when spoken to by police on a mobile patrol.

Prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb, on being questioned what a zombie apocalypse was by Magistrate Damian Carroll, said it was the belief the world would end by supernatural means, which was met with laughter from the public gallery.

However, Mr Carroll said knife violence was a serious offence, and told Jefferys a man had been murdered with a knife in Plainland the night before.

"This is very serious; a man was murdered just down the road," Mr Carroll said, and questioned Jefferys as to why he would have a knife to defend himself.

Jefferys then replied: "I'm not stupid enough to stab someone for no reason."

Duty solicitor Joe McConnell, for Jefferys, said his client had served in the army and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

A mobile police patrol had come across Jefferys in his car and, on appearing nervous, searched its interior at which point the knives were found.

Jefferys pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

He was fined $300, and had a conviction recorded.

editors picks helidon spa toowoomba toowoomba magistrates court zombie
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    premium_icon Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    Business A WOMAN has claimed she bought a meal from Lismore KFC that was not so finger-lickin' good.

    PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    Crime Blaze engulfed house despite best efforts from emergency services

    PHOTOS: Out and about at Lismore Showground

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about at Lismore Showground

    Community Did we spot you out and about on the weekend?

    • 2nd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    premium_icon What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    Community Project aimed at reducing maintenance needs in the future