Ex-soldier linked to Bloody Sunday killings

Two people embrace outside the City Hotel in Londonderry, Northern Ireland after the court ruling. Picture: Getty Images

A FORMER British soldier is set to be prosecuted in connection with the deaths of two civil rights protesters in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago, part of an event known as Bloody Sunday.

One former soldier, identified as soldier "F',' was one of 17 former members of the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment whose actions in Londonderry on January 30, 1972 were being considered for criminal charges.

Families of those killed during Bloody Sunday march through Bogside with a banner featuring the image of a former soldier in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty Images

He is to be charged with two murders and four attempted murders during Bloody Sunday.

The potential for charges follows a decade-long investigation that concluded soldiers killed 13 unarmed demonstrators protesting Britain's detention of suspected Irish nationalists.

In this January 30, 1972 photo, soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Picture: AP

The victims' families have called for justice, while supporters of the soldiers say it is unfair for them to face charges decades after the events.

