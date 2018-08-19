Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former senator Jacqui Lambie has put out a call for a reality TV role because she needs the cash.
Former senator Jacqui Lambie has put out a call for a reality TV role because she needs the cash.
TV

Ex-senator Jacqui Lambie is fishing for reality TV role

by Fiona Byrne
19th Aug 2018 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER senator Jacqui Lambie has put a call out to producers declaring she wants a gig on reality TV - because she needs the money.

Lambie, who resigned from federal Parliament last November when her British dual citizenship came to light, said it was time to take the reality TV plunge.

"Quite frankly if they are running Dancing with the Stars I would like to learn to tango so I can tango with world leaders when I get back up there," Lambie said.

But she was not sure she could cope with I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! owing to her back issues.

She said she was aiming for another tilt at the Senate, but other than media gigs had not found regular work since.

"I am starting to financially struggle, so I don't have a choice, I am pretty much going to jump on a bandwagon somewhere," she said.

"I walked out (of parliament) with nothing, no payout, no nothing.

"As an independent when you are out the door, you are out the door and you have to survive."

Related Items

Show More
editors picks entertainment former senator jacqui lambie politics reality tv tasmania

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    Environment A 2000ha bushfire at Ellangowan has just jumped containment lines, and locals on Lagoon Rd have been warned to stay where they are.

    "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    premium_icon "Someone could have been injured or killed"

    Crime An RFS crew sheltered in their truck as the grass fire overcame them

    How this Ballina mum juggles kids and a thriving business

    premium_icon How this Ballina mum juggles kids and a thriving business

    Business "Kids are amazing but... having a passion is fulfilling as well”

    Local Partners