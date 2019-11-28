Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
##DO NOT LIGHTEN !!! ENSURE FACES CAN NOT BE IDENTIFIED## - School bullying , generic images of bully and victim.
##DO NOT LIGHTEN !!! ENSURE FACES CAN NOT BE IDENTIFIED## - School bullying , generic images of bully and victim.
Crime

Former school worker guilty of child sex offence

by Luke Mortimer
28th Nov 2019 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former groundskeeper of a Gold Coast private school with a history of sexual offending against children has pleaded guilty to indecently treating a student more than two decades ago.

There's been "no evidence of genuine remorse", said Judge Catherine Muir.

Jason Day, now aged 72, preyed on the school student between December, 1991 and January, 1994, while the boy was aged 14 or 15, Southport District Court was told on Wednesday. The Bulletin cannot legally name the school.

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell said Day showed the boy pornography, masturbated in front of him and plied his victim with alcohol and an unknown pill.

The boy passed out, still dressed in his uniform, and woke to find Day - who he had considered a friend - touching his genitals.

The victim told his family in 2017 and made a complaint to police in early 2018.

Day pleaded guilty to three counts of indecently treating a child.

The boy was given alcohol and a pill and woke to find Day indecently touching him. File photo.
The boy was given alcohol and a pill and woke to find Day indecently touching him. File photo.

He was previously convicted of indecent treatment and distributing child exploitation material.

Mr Mitchell said when Day was in his early 50s he befriended two brothers, aged 13 and 15 and touched their genitals, and twice tried to pull down the pants of another 15-year-old boy.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland said Day has been living with prostate cancer, diabetes, a personality disorder and other issues.

Mr Buckland conceded there's been "no rehabilitation". but indicated Day had lost his sex drive.

Day was himself sexually abused as a child, Judge Muir said.

She was forced to sentence Day on the penalties available at the time of offending.

Day was sentenced to 2.5 years jail with immediate parole eligibility.

He had already spent 372 days locked up.

It's unlikely he will be released in the near future, Mr Buckland said.

 

More Stories

Show More
child sex offences court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Vote for the Northern Rivers' best sales agent

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Vote for the Northern Rivers' best sales agent

        News ONE thing was made clear when The Northern Star asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent - that many are well-loved.

        Man admits to causing break-in and destructive school fire

        premium_icon Man admits to causing break-in and destructive school fire

        News The 23-year-old was accused of a break-in, thefts and causing a damaging blaze.

        YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        News LISMORE residents aren’t very happy the council has voted to increase the rates.

        ‘25 cents a day’: Council sticks to Lismore rates rise

        premium_icon ‘25 cents a day’: Council sticks to Lismore rates rise

        News LISMORE ratepayers could have to find extra money to fork out for higher rates from...