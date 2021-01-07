Menu
The former Bagotville public school is on the market.
News

Former school on the market for first time in 50 years

Rebecca Lollback
7th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a property that will delight all the history buffs out there.

Located on Old Bagotville Rd, Bagotville, the former public school is now on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.

Selling agent Jack Oates described the property as a “wonderful piece of history”.

“Originally the Bagotville School circa 1916, this charming cottage will have you believing in love at first sight,” the listing explains.

“Perched on 1.6 acres and nestled among a tranquil forest setting, feel all of life’s worries and pressures disappear as soon as you step through the front gate.”

The character-filled property could be your dream home.
The home has a large living room with timber floors and two bedrooms with built-ins.

Mr Oates said there was plenty of scope to add your own touches: “This could be the dream property you’ve been waiting for.

“Extend, renovate, restore and enjoy – the possibilities here are endless and must be seen to be appreciated.

“A once in a lifetime opportunity.

“This home will be sold at or before auction so be quick.”

For more information visit the website or contact Jack Oates from Elders Real Estate Alstonville on 0429533940.

Lismore Northern Star

