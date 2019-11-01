Menu
The child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army
Crime

Former Salvos officer arrested over sex assaults

by JANET FIFE-YEOMANS
1st Nov 2019 1:46 PM
A FORMER Salvation Army captain, 79, has been charged with historical sex abuse at one of the state's notorious boys' homes.

Ronald Cotterill yesterday appeared at Broken Hill Local Court on 10 counts of indecent assaulting three boys aged between eight and 12 at the Bexley boys' home in the late 1970s.

 

The brutal regime at Bexley involving both sexual and physical abuse was exposed during the child sex abuse royal commission which found the Salvation Army "did not protect the boys from this abuse".

Cotterill was arrested on Thursday at Broken Hill by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad which established Strike Force Lehmann to investigate allegations in the wake of the royal commission.

He was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Sutherland Local Court on November 19.

Detectives said their investigations are continuing.

